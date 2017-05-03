Edo Group Hail Oba Akiolu’s Comment On Benin/Yourba Relationship

A Social Cultural Group, based in Benin, the Pan Edo Forum, PEF, yesterday hailed the courage of Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu for stating that “Lagos was founded by Benin Prince, Prince Ado in 1300.

The Chairman of the group Aiyamenkhue Edokpolo, in a statement said with the Oba submission again has put in proper perspective the historical fact about the origin of Lagos which hitherto was enmeshed in age long controversy.

“The uncommon courage Kabiyesi displayed in saying it as it is, “that Lagos was founded by a Benin Prince – Prince Ado in 1300” can only come from an undiluted blue blood as yours. It’s not the first time that your forthrightness is coming to the fore.

“We recall with appreciation your emphatic approbation of a book published by your noble elder, Omo n’ Oba N’edo Uku Akpolokpolo Oba Erediuwa, titled ” I Remain, Sir, Your Obedient Servant.” Your noble ancestry was declared by your Highness to be direct from Benin Empire.

“The need to acknowledge your excellent grasp of history and the courage to express same is immeasurable, considering the dearth of truth in our sociopolitical milieu.

“Again, it is a truism in African parlance that except the root of a man is known and adequately acknowledged the tendency is that he will drift through life. Now that courage has spoken, let those that have ears hear and resist the temptation of twisting and turning history as many are wont to do.

“The assurances from your ancestors is that history shall be kind to you. Posterity will reckon you as some of the most forthright and honest leaders that tread the soil of this great country.

“Your Highness, your honest position will and shall never be misunderstood or taking for granted because in a society such as ours, it is common that such remarks tend to spark polemics from one end or create unwarranted assumptions from the other divide. Amazingly, for those that yearn for knowledge and truth, your floriferous intervention has inculcated its core value in us.

“According to Thomas Jefferson, “Honesty is the first chapter in the book of wisdom,” As a royal father, you have displayed these two extraordinary qualities for the high nobility of truth to reign. Your forebears of the great Benin Kingdom will reward you.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

