Edo LG APC crisis worsens as leaders suspend Ward chairman

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—THE crisis rocking All Progressives Congress, APC, in Uhumwonde Local Government Area of Edo State worsened, yesterday, as the leadership of the party suspended the chairman of the party in Idunmwungha Ward, Mr Godwin Obamwonyi, for allegedly misleading the leaders of the party in the ward.

Consequently, the party has appointed the Vice Chairman of the party, Mr Rawson Iyamu, as Acting Chairman pending the report of the committee set up to investigate the allegations against the chairman.

In a resolution at the meeting, signed by the Secretary of APC in the ward, Mr Lucky Igbinudu, Stanley Otabor and three other leaders, the party said that the suspended chairman was economical with the truth when he claimed that no meeting was held when former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Mr Samson Osagie and over 20 others were suspended for alleged anti-party activities.

The resolution alleged that Mr Obamwonyi was one of the leaders who recommended that Osagie and others should be suspended after they were accused of anti-party activities during the last governorship election in the state.

According to the resolution, “Upon the report by Godwin Obamwonyi, Samson Osagie and others were recommended for suspension which was duly ratified by the state executive of the party on March 31, 2017.”

“The action of the chairman contravenes article 21 of the party’s constitution. ‘’As a result of the foregoing, the chairman is hereby suspended indefinitely and his stead, Mr Rawson Iyamu his deputy is hereby appointed as acting chairman. A five man disciplinary committee headed by Mr Charles Omoigui is hereby constituted to investigate the allegation” it stated.

