Edo Speaker denies impeachment rumour

Jethro Ibileke/Benin The Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly (ESHA), Mr. Justin Okonoboh, has denied an alleged plan by some members of the House to impeach him. Okonoboh dismissed the impeachment allegation on Monday, adding that there was no such plan to impeach him.

