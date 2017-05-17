Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Edo State belongs to Ijaw people, Binis are strangers from Egypt – IPDI

Posted on May 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Ijaw Peoples Development Initiative, IPDI, Delta State, has declared that Ijaw people had settled in the present-day Edo State before the Bini. The group, backing their claims with historical facts, said that what was called Edo State today, belonged to the Ijaws. They claimed that the Binis had come from Egypt after short stay […]

Edo State belongs to Ijaw people, Binis are strangers from Egypt – IPDI

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.