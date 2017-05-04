Edo State governor inaugurates immunisation task force
The Edo State governor,Godwin Obaseki of Edo has inaugurated the task force of immunisation activities in the state, the decision is to improve the uptake and reach of immunisation activities in the state. The governor said during the inaugurating which took place at Government House in Benin that his administration was ready to ensure that …
The post Edo State governor inaugurates immunisation task force appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!