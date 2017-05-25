Pages Navigation Menu

Edo State Police arrests over 400 immigrants

Posted on May 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Edo State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service has arrested over 400 persons on Wednesday for alleged illegal entry into the country. The suspects were said to have been arrested during a mop-up exercise which started at about 4am on Wednesday across the 18 local government areas of the state. It was learnt that …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

