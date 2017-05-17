Edo To Partner Shippers’ Council on Truck Transit Park, Container Depot – Leadership Newspapers
Leadership Newspapers
Edo To Partner Shippers' Council on Truck Transit Park, Container Depot
Governor of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has indicated his administration's readiness to support the Nigeria Shippers Council (NSC) to establish an Inland Container Depot and a Truck Transit Terminal, which would facilitate diversity in economic …
