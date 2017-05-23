Eduardo Sgns One-year Chelsea Contract Extension

Goalkeeper Eduardo has signed a new deal with Chelsea to keep him at the club next season. The 34-year-old joined from Dinamo Zagreb last summer.

Eduardo, 34, moved to Stamford Bridge from Dinamo Zagreb last summer but has not made a single competitive appearance for the Blues, instead providing cover for Thibaut Courtois and Asmir Begovic as well as assisting goalkeeping coaches Gianluca Spinelli and Henrique Hilario with drills at Cobham.

“I am very happy to stay at Chelsea for another year,” the Portugal international told the club’s official website. “This season has been very successful for the club, and everybody has made me feel like a part of the family. I hope next season can be just as positive and we can win many more trophies.”

Technical director Michael Emenalo added: “Since joining us last summer, Eduardo has been a model professional.

“He has used his wealth of experience at the top level to bring the very best from his fellow goalkeepers and has been a reliable, popular and respected member of the squad. We are delighted he has chosen to commit his future to Chelsea.”

A new contract for Eduardo! https://t.co/uc1radqJZ0 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 23, 2017

