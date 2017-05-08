Education dept ‘kept in dark’ about school sex abuse scandal – Times LIVE
Education dept 'kept in dark' about school sex abuse scandal
The Gauteng education department on Monday accused Parktown Boys' High officials of failing to report to them allegations that a staff member was suspected of sexually abusing 20 pupils. Save & Share. Tweet · Share. Email · Print. "The matter was not …
Gauteng Education MEC disappointed by Parktown Boys' High sex abuse scandal
