Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Education dept ‘kept in dark’ about school sex abuse scandal – Times LIVE

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Education dept 'kept in dark' about school sex abuse scandal
Times LIVE
The Gauteng education department on Monday accused Parktown Boys' High officials of failing to report to them allegations that a staff member was suspected of sexually abusing 20 pupils. Save & Share. Tweet · Share. Email · Print. "The matter was not …
Gauteng Education MEC disappointed by Parktown Boys' High sex abuse scandalEyewitness News

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.