Educationist calls for review of school curriculum

An educationist, Mrs Toyin Oboh has appealed to the Federal Government to review the education curriculum in the country to tally with the modern realities. Oboh, proprietress of Jawels Leading Light Academy, Gwarinpa, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Monday in Abuja. He said that education was not supposed to be static, describing it as an evolving industry that needs to flow with trends.

