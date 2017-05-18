Pages Navigation Menu

Edwin Clark at 90: Nigerians converge on Abuja – Vanguard

Edwin Clark at 90: Nigerians converge on Abuja
ABUJA—AS former Federal Commissioner of Information and South- South leader, Chief Edwin Clark, marks his 90th birthday on May 24, Nigerians from all walks of life will converge on Abuja to discuss the burning issue of restructuring of the country
