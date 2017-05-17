EFCC Agency re-arraigns Ajudua for allegedly defrauding retired general of $10.3m – Pulse Nigeria
|
EFCC Agency re-arraigns Ajudua for allegedly defrauding retired general of $10.3m
Pulse Nigeria
Ajudua pleaded not guilty to a 28-count charge bordering on conspiracy to obtain money by false pretence. Published: 4 minutes ago , Refreshed: 2 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · EFCC Operatives play. EFCC Operatives.
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!