EFCC arraigns 2 whistle blowers for giving false information

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday arraigned two whistle blowers in a Federal High Court in Maiduguri for alleged false information.

The Spokesman of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement on Wednesday identified the accused as Buhari Fannami and Ba-Kura Abdullahi.

The accused persons were arraigned separately on a one-count charge each under Section 39 (2) (a) and 39 (2) (b) of the EFCC (Establishment) Act 2004.

The prosecution counsel, Alkassim Ja’afar, told the court that Fannami had informed the EFCC on May 8 that illegally acquired monies were buried at the residence of one Ba’a Lawan in Maiduguri.

However, Ja’afar, was quoted as saying the “information turned out to be false after the commission had executed a search warrant on the residence’’.

According to Uwujaren, Abdullahi also gave false information to the effect that large sum of money in naira and foreign currencies were buried in the same residence of Ba’a Lawan.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges, and the prosecution counsel, Alkassim Ja’afar, asked for a trial date.

Ja’afar also asked the court to remand the accused persons in prison pending their trial.

The Presiding Judge, Justice M. T. Salihu, adjourned both cases to June 7 and 8, for hearing, and ordered the accused persons to be remanded in prison custody.

