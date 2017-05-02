EFCC arraigns two for €88, 000 internet scam

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 arraigned the duo of Ajani Isaac Adedotun, (a.k.a. Clara Williams and Lara Williams) and Adesina Segun Adedeji before Justice A.D. Oladimeji of the Osun State High Court sitting in Ede, on a 50-count charge bordering on conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretence.

The petitioner alleged that the victim, Michael Wassink, a Dutch citizen, was defrauded of over €88,000 in an Internet romance scam.

The accused persons, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to them.

In view of their pleas, the prosecuting counsel, Vera Agboje, asked the court for a trial date and prayed the court to remand the accused in prison custody.

However, counsels to the accused persons, Sanyaolu S. Akinyele and T. S. Adegboyega, respectively prayed the court to grant their clients bail.

Justice Oladimeji adjourned the case to May 16, 2017 for hearing of the bail application and ordered the accused to be remanded in Ilesa prison custody.

The post EFCC arraigns two for €88, 000 internet scam appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

