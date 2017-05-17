EFCC arraigns two whistle blowers for giving fake information

Two Whistle-Blowers identified as Buhari Fannami and Ba-Kura Abdullahi have been arraiged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Tuesday arraigned two on two separate charges before Justice M. T Salihu of the Federal High Court Maiduguri, for allegedly giving false information to the agency. The EFCC said in a statement by its spokesman, …

