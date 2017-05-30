EFCC, bank auditors unite against fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Association of Chief Audit Executives of Banks in Nigeria have agreed to strengthen collaborations in the fight against bank fraud. The ACAEBIN Chairman, Mr. Abiodun Aderoju, said that the fight against corruption by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government would not be successful without the involvement and cooperation […]

