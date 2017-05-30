EFCC, banks’ auditors renew collaboration over fraud – Guardian (blog)
EFCC, banks' auditors renew collaboration over fraud
A renewed collaboration in the fight against frauds in the banking system may have been forged between the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Association of Chief Audit Executives of Banks in Nigeria (ACAEBIN). The move, which …
