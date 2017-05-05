EFCC claims the Ikoyi house where 13 billion naira was discovered belongs to the wife of suspended NIA boss

The scandal over the recovered $43,449,947, £27,800 and N23, 218,000 discovered by the EFCC in Ikoyi is far from been over, as the commission has named Mrs. Folashade Oke as the owner of Flat 7B, No. 13, Osborne Road, Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos. Mrs. Oke is the wife of the suspended Director General of the National …

The post EFCC claims the Ikoyi house where 13 billion naira was discovered belongs to the wife of suspended NIA boss appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

