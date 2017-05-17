EFCC docks ex-gov Aliyu on 8-count charge

Granted N200m bail

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA — The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday, arraigned immediate past Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, before a Federal High Court in Abuja on an eight-count money laundering charge.

Aliyu was docked alongside the 2015 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state, Umar Nasko, over allegations that they conspired and diverted over N1billion from the state Ecological Fund received from the Federal Government in 2014.

Nasko, served as Chief of Staff and Commissioner for Environment, Parks, Gardens and Forest Resources under Aliyu’s administration between 2007 and 2015.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges, and also prayed the court to allow them on bail pending the determination of the case.

The defendants, through their lawyer, Mr. Mamman Usman, SAN, argued that the charge against them are bailable offences, stressing that they were earlier granted administrative bail by the anti-graft agency.

EFCC lawyer, Mr. Ben Ikani, did not oppose the bail application but urged the court to impose conditions that would secure the presence of the defendants for their trial.

In a short ruling, trial judge, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba granted the former governor and his co-defendants bail to the sum of N200 million with two sureties each.

Justice Dimgba held that the sureties could be public servants or professionals.

“When in public service, the surety must not be below the rank of a Director,” the court added.

It held that the two sureties must be owners of landed property within the Federal Capital Territory and not in the satellite towns.

Justice Dimgba ordered the defendants to surrender their international passports and not travel outside the country except with the express permission of the court.

He ruled that operatives of EFCC must confirm that all the bail conditions were fully perfected.

“The defendants are however to be remanded in Kuje Prison if the bail is not perfected within 48 hours,” the court ruled.

The case was subsequently adjourned till 6 and 7 July for hearing.

Meanwhile, the defendants have filed preliminary objection challenging their trial in Abuja.

The former governor and his co-defendant who are equally facing a separate charge before a Niger State High Court sitting in Minna, are contending that the Federal High Court in Abuja lacks the territory jurisdiction to entertain the case.

They maintained that FG ought to have arraigned them in Niger State where the alleged offence was committed.

