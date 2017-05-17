EFCC Docks Ex Niger State Governor and Commissioner for N1.46bn Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday arraigned former Niger State governor, Muazu Babangida Aliyu and his Commissioner of Environment, Parks, Gardens and Forest Resources, Umar Mohammed Nasko, before Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court, Abuja on an eight-count charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of N1.46 billion. One of […]

The post EFCC Docks Ex Niger State Governor and Commissioner for N1.46bn Fraud appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

