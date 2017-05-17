Pages Navigation Menu

EFCC Docks Ex Niger State Governor and Commissioner for N1.46bn Fraud

Posted on May 17, 2017 in News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday arraigned former Niger State governor, Muazu Babangida Aliyu and his Commissioner of Environment, Parks, Gardens and Forest Resources, Umar Mohammed Nasko, before Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court, Abuja on an eight-count charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of N1.46 billion. One of […]

