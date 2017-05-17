EFCC docks whistle blowers over false information

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned the duo of Buhari. Fannami and Ba-Kura Abdullahi on two separate one count charge before Justice M. T Salihu of the Federal High Court Maiduguri, for allegedly giving false information to the agency under the whistle blowing policy.

Fannamit had misled the EFCC with the information about illegally acquired monies purportedly buried at the residence of one Ba’a Lawan but the information turned out to be false after the execution of a search warrant.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to them.

Counsel to the prosecution Alkassim Ja’afar asked for a trial date and prayed the court to remand the accused person in the prison custody pending trial.

Justice Salihu adjourned the matter to June 7 and 8, 2017 for hearing and ordered the accused to be remanded in the prison custody.

On his part, Ba-Kura Abdullahi had given false information to the effect that large sum of money in naira and foreign currencies were buried in the residence of Ba’a Lawan.

Justice Salihu adjourned his case to June 7 and 8, 2017 for commencement of trial and ordered the accused to be remanded in the prison custody

The post EFCC docks whistle blowers over false information appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

