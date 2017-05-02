EFCC investigating three Federal Universities – Minister

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is currently investigating three federal universities established by the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan over allegations of financial misconducts. The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, disclosed this during the inauguration of a seven-man probe panel on the 12 new federal universities established by Jonathan’s administration between 2011 […]

