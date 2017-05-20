EFCC not fighting corruption – Senator Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West in the Senate, has said that the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC is not fighting corruption. Rather the Senator, at the launch of his book, ‘’Antidotes for Corruption”, in Abuja, said that commission was punishing corruption. He also stated in his recent tweet on his twitter handle, that […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

