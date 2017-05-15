EFCC re-arraigns Fani-Kayode

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has again arraigned a former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, before a Federal High Court in Lagos. Fani-Kayode, was the Spokesperson of former President, Goodluck Jonathan’s re-election campaign. He was re-arraigned alongside Nenadi Usman, a former Minister of State for Finance on a 17-count charge of money laundering and […]

EFCC re-arraigns Fani-Kayode

