EFCC reacts to Banky W and Adesua’s engagement
The economic and financial crimes commission (EFCC) is not left out in the many reactions trailing the engagement between Banky W and Adesua Etomi.
The duo starred in the the popular movie, “The wedding party”, that premiered on 8 September 2016.
When asked of their take on the engagement, the EFCC responded via their twitter handle, “You may find this hard to believe Lance but it is not an economic or financial crime.”
