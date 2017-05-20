Court Orders Final Forfeiture Of Legico Mall’s N449.7m To FG – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Court Orders Final Forfeiture Of Legico Mall's N449.7m To FG
Leadership Newspapers
Justice Rilawan Aikawa of the Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday ordered the final forfeiture of the sum of N449,597,000, found in possession of one Mohammed Tauheed at the Legico Shopping Plaza by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, …
