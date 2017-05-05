EFCC seeks final forfeiture of #Ikoyimoney

The EFCC said the wife of the embattled NIA boss paid $1.658 million to acquire the Osborne flat.

The post EFCC seeks final forfeiture of #Ikoyimoney appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

