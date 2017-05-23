EFCC seeks public support on anti-corruption campaign

The Ibadan Zonal Office of the EFCC on Tuesday intensified its campaign against corruption as it embarked on a road walk round Ibadan metropolis to sensitise the public.

The road walk started from the historic Mapo Hall through Beere, Agbeni, Oke-Ado and Dugbe to its office in Iyaganku.

Mr Akanninyene Ezinma, the Zonal Head, told newsmen that they embarked on the road walk to sensitise the public on the directive of the acting Chairman of the commission, Mr Ibrahim Magu.

He said that the essence of the road show was to sensitise and solicit the support of the public, adding that the anti-graft body alone could not fight corruption.

“Corruption is a dreaded monster which the EFFC alone cannot fight without the support of the public.

“This is a quarterly programme aimed at reaching out to the public. We need to make our nation greater.

“We need to preserve this nation for our children. We believe posterity will judge us if we did not give our best in winning the battle.

“We are appealing to members of the public to partner, support and join us to successfully eradicate corruption from our country,’’ he said.

Ezinma said that the programme had been very effective since it started in Ibadan, adding the effectiveness was evident in the achievements recorded and level of support from the public.

He also said that the whistleblowing policy had helped a lot, appealing to the people to continue to support the EFCC in its fight against corruption.

Ezinma also said that the Ibadan Zonal Office of the anti-graft body would be officially inaugurated on Thursday.

He said that the inauguration would be attended by Gov. Abiola Ajimobi and other dignitaries.

Ezinma also said that the inauguration would feature an interactive session with stakeholders.

The post EFCC seeks public support on anti-corruption campaign appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

