EFCC Seizes 18 Houses From Ex-NSA Dasuki’s Associate

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has seized 18 houses in an estate allegedly belonging to Alhaji Aliyu Usman, an associate of the embattled former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.).

According to the anti-graft agency, Usman alongside two companies linked to him – Leaderettehe Nigeria Limited and Nordeen Global Resources – were among 300 others listed as persons who allegedly received contracts from the Office of the National Security Adviser.

He is accused of allegedly diverting N897 million he received from the ONSA fund and using it to construct the estate.

Usman is also said to have used part of the money to buy a three bed- roomed flat at OAU Quarters Wuse 2 Abuja.

The EFCC said, “The EFCC is investigating the involvement of Aliyu Usman, who is linked with Leaderettehe Nigeria Limited and Nordeen Global Resources for their involvement in the monumental fraud that allegedly took place in the Office of the National Security Adviser during the regime of the embattled Col. Sambo Dasuki. “The two companies allegedly received about N 897 m from the arms deal funds from ONSA and diverted part of the money in the construction of an estate with 18 unit blocks of flats at Mbora District Abuja and another for the purchase of a three bed- roomed flat at OAU Quarters Wise II Abuja.”

The inscription, ‘ EFCC, Keep Off !’ was seen on the 18 terrace houses in the estate which is located at Mbora District , Abuja.

The post EFCC Seizes 18 Houses From Ex-NSA Dasuki’s Associate appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

