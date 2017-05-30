EFCC Seizes House Belonging To Jonathan’s Godson, George Turnah In Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has taken over another house belonging to former President Jonathan’s godson, George Turnah who is standing trial for an alleged N3bn fraud.

The building is located at 2A9 CITEC Estate, Abuja.

This comes a few days after Turnah’s massive complete building known as Kolo Villa” in Kolo Town, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State was

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

