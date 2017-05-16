EFCC slams 8 count-charge on Babangida Aliyu, Nasko – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
EFCC slams 8 count-charge on Babangida Aliyu, Nasko
Daily Post Nigeria
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned the immediate past Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu before the Federal High Court in Abuja on eight-count bordering on money laundering. He was arraigned alongside the …
EFCC files fresh charges against Ex-Governor Babangida Aliyu
Ex-governor Aliyu, deputy appear in court over alleged N5b scandal
Former Niger Gov. Aliyu Arraigned for Alleged Embezzlement of N1bn Ecological Fund
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!