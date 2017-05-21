EFCC to hold anti-corruption walk

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will on Tuesday stage an anti-corruption walk intended to further stimulate Nigerians to embrace and support the fight against corruption.

According to spokesman of the EFCC, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, the Acting Chairman of the anti-graft agency, Mr Ibrahim Magu, is expected to lead the walk in Abuja.

Uwujaren in a statement on Sunday quoted Magu as saying that the exercise was planned to coincide with the second anniversary of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Magu said the government’s focus on anti-corruption had galvanised the ant-graft establishment and raised hope that corruption can be fought with the right political will.

“The EFCC walk against corruption is expected to feature stakeholders from different sectors including the organised labour, youth organisations, women groups and civil society organisations among others.

“The exercise is expected to hold simultaneously in all the cities where the EFCC currently have offices.

“These include Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Gombe, Ibadan, Benin, Maiduguri, Kano and Kaduna,” Uwujaren said.

According to him, the walk will begin at the EFCC head office in Wuse 2, with a brief stop at the Unity Fountain where invited groups are to join the procession.

The post EFCC to hold anti-corruption walk appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

