EFCC Want To Destroy My Political Career – Ekweremadu Cries Out

Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate president, says the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is planning to plant guns, huge amounts of foreign currencies in a house believed to be his.



Speaking on the floor of the senate on Wednesday, Ekweremadu said a source tipped him off on the alleged plot of the anti-graft agency to indict him.

Ekweremadu said the commission planned to arrest him for three weeks and charge him to court since the immunity clause, contained in section 308 of the constitution, did not apply to his office.

The deputy senate president said the aim of the whole plot is to destroy his political career.

“I will simply read the information then we rest it at that. They said on 6th of May Saturday night/Sunday, the EFCC alongside the local and international media under the guise the whistle-blowing policy of the federal government have obtained a warrant to search an apartment alleging to be one of your guest houses in Enugu capital state,” he said.

“The EFCC will be claiming to have a tip-off from a whistleblower from your state alerting the EFCC of a huge amount of money of currency in the apartment said to be belonging to you Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate president of the federal republic of Nigeria.

“The proceed which is likely to be illegally obtained and acquired which constitute abuse of office and corruption. The things said to be discovered in the said apartment are a huge amount of money with huge currencies such as British Pounds sterling, US dollars and Indian Rupies. There will be a single photograph of you.

“This will lead to your arrest and detention pending the outcome of the investigation well sponsored non-governmental organisations will be protesting around the nation -Lagos, Enugu and FCT Abuja.

“Sponsored youths will come from your senatorial district to the national assembly gate. While protest is ongoing, the EFCC after detaining you for three weeks, you will be charged to court as section 308 immunity clause do not apply to your office.

Their target is to indict you and kill your political career.”

As of the time of filing this report, Wilson Uwujaren, spokesman of the commission, was not available for comment.

A call made to his telephone indicated that it was out of reach, while response to the text message sent is still being awaited.

The post EFCC Want To Destroy My Political Career – Ekweremadu Cries Out appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

