EFCC seeks total forfeiture of $43m as court’s deadline expires – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
EFCC seeks total forfeiture of $43m as court's deadline expires
The Nation Newspaper
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday told the Federal High Court in Lagos that no one has come forward to claim the $43,449,947 (about N13 billion), N23, 218,000 and £27,800 (about N10.6milion) cash found in an apartment …
EFCC seeks final forfeiture of #Ikoyimoney
Cash found in Ikoyi apartment abandoned as EFCC declares NIA DG's wife owner
EFCC: Wife of suspended NIA DG bought 'Ikoyi flat of dollars' for N360m
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!