Efe, BBNaija winner says, video for “based on logistics’’ song out soon

Posted on May 13, 2017 in BBNaija, Entertainment, Video | 0 comments

Efe Ejeba, Winner of the 2017 Big Brother Naija reality show has assured fans that the video of his recently released song titled; “Based on Logistics“ would be out soon. Efe gave the assurance while reacting to question by one of his numerous fans on his twitter; handle KING’LYKS@comeradekingsk who asked about the release of…

