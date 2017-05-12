Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Efe Big Brother Naija 2017 winner hits back at critics of his music – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


YNaija

Efe Big Brother Naija 2017 winner hits back at critics of his music
Pulse Nigeria
The reality TV star winner makes it clear to his detractors that he will continue to make music regardless of their opinion. Published: 3 minutes ago; Abiola Solanke. Print; eMail · play · New Music DJ Toxiq – 'Based on logistics' ft Yung6ix, Erigga
Let's talk about #BigBrotherNaija winner, Efe's seemingly misplaced sense of importanceYNaija

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.