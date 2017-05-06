Efe Brings Warri To A Standstill As Massive Crowd Troop Out To See Their Hero
Big Brother Naija Winner, Efe Ejeba received a heroic welcome in Warri, as Monumental crowd trooped out to see their own. Warri people no dey carry last. Source: Naijahelm
