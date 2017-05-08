EFE Drops ‘Based on Logistics’ – Leadership Newspapers
EFE Drops 'Based on Logistics'
Efe Ejeba, winner of Big Brother Naija reality TV show is surely enjoying his new status as a celebrity. The youngest millionaire in town who won an SUV and N25 million prize has just released a new single, titled 'Based on Logistics'. This comes after …
