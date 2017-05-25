Efe Poses With His SUV At His “Based On Logistics” Video Shoot
Big Brother Naija Winner and Rapper, Efe is currently shooting his the musical video to his chart topping single “Based On Logistics” song. He posed with his SUV in one of the scenes. Source: Instagram
The post Efe Poses With His SUV At His “Based On Logistics” Video Shoot appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!