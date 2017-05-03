Efe Visits Alibaba, See What He Was Gifted | Photos
BBNaija Winner, Efe Ejeba paid a courtesy visit to award winning, King of Comedy, Alibaba who of course was one of his ardent supporter back then in the house. The ‘Based on Logistics’ crooner got a Remy Martin XO, said to be around $164.99 as a gift. Below are photos from the visit, followed by …
The post Efe Visits Alibaba, See What He Was Gifted | Photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!