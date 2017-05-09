Eguma Confident As Rivers United Jet Out Friday For Club Africain Clash

By George Ohiokhara

Rivers United coach Stanley Eguma is confident his team is ready for the CAF Confederation Cup game against Club Africain on Sunday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

"The players are responding well, we know the importance of the match and that is why we have resolved to work hard so we can come out well in Tunisia, we are optimistic we will win," Eguma told Completesportsnigeria.com.

When asked if Rivers United had any player fitness issues, Eguma replied: "There are a few injury worries but it won't affect the team's performance."

Rivers United will be travelling on Friday for the Group A fixture at the Stade Olympique in Rades, Tunisia.

The CAF Confederation Cup group phase kicks off on Friday.

The post Eguma Confident As Rivers United Jet Out Friday For Club Africain Clash appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

