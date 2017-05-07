Egypt has procured 803000 tonnes of wheat since start of harvest -supply min – Reuters Africa

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Egypt has procured 803000 tonnes of wheat since start of harvest -supply min
CAIRO (Reuters) – Egypt has procured 803,000 tonnes of wheat since the start of its harvest in mid-April, a supply ministry statement said on Sunday. That is down from about 874,000 tonnes purchased by this point last year, the statement said.

