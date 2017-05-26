Eidur Gudjohnsen Open To Play In Indian Super League

Eidur Gudjohnsen would consider a return to the Indian Super League (ISL) after injury ruled him out of the competition last year.

“I wouldn’t rule it out. I haven’t officially retired,” Gudjohnsen told Sky Sports.

“I have been a professional for 23 years now and I’ve enjoyed my time off in the last few months but I’m keeping things open.

“Not being able to play last year was a huge disappointment for me. It was a new challenge for me, something different.”

I suffered the injury after I did all the pre-season with Pune and after playing in lots of friendlies.

“I didn’t expect to be so severe but after the scans it was pretty obvious – because of the relatively short length of the season there – that I wouldn’t be able to play a game because I wouldn’t have recovered in time.”

The eight-team ISL has been contested over 10 weeks since its inception in 2014 but this season’s competition will be longer and is expected to see the addition of at least one new franchise.

