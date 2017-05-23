Ekiti 2018: Why I want to contest again – Fayose

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, yesterday evening, gave reasons why he would be contesting for the governorship position for the second time. Fayose said his reason was ‎so that he could serve his term which was truncated through an orchestrated conspiracy of illegal impeachment in 2006. Recall that the Supreme Court in 2014, nullified the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

