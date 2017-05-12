Ekiti Assembly’s action akin to legislative rascality, says Fayemi’s aide

Reacting to Thursday’s resolution of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, calling for the constitution of a judicial panel of enquiry into the financial transactions of the immediate past administration led by Dr kayode Fayemi, the Minister’s Special Assistant on Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode, said the action of the lawmakers is nothing but legislative rascality. Oyebode said in a statement made available to journalists that the decision of the lawmakers was not only ill-advised but reckless, considering the fact that two different law suits surrounding the purported probe are still pending in court. “Simply put, the lawmakers’ attempt to institute a judicial panel or administrative panel, while the two cases involving the House of Assembly, its leadership and a top official of the present administration (In an Abuja High Court and Ado Ekiti Federal High Court) are yet to be determined is subjudice “And, sadly, this is just a reflection of their poor knowledge of the law.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

