Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ekiti: Fayose pledges N2.5m for first military administrator’s children

Posted on May 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose has described the first military administrator of the state, late Lt. Col. Inuwa Bawa, as a man who had the interest of the country at heart. He also said the late Bawa was a pathfinder who set the pace for the development of Ekiti State. Fayose also pledged N2.5 million […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.