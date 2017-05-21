Ekiti groups demands immediate release of detained APC members

A political interest group, Southwest Progressive Youths and Peoples Movement (SWYPM), has demanded the unconditional release of some All Progressives Congress (APC) members in Ekiti State who are being detained in Federal Prisons, Ado-Ekiti on alleged trumped-up charges. Apart from the APC members, the group also deplored the arrest of those they referred to as […]

Ekiti groups demands immediate release of detained APC members

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

