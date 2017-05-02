Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ekiti labour tasks Buhari on campaign promises

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

decorates Fayose Comrade-Governor Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Ekiti State chapter, has called on President Mohammadu Buhari to fulfil his campaign promises “before Nigerians are pushed to the wall.” NLC chairman in the state, Comrade Raymond Ade Adesanmi made the remarks yesterday during the Workers’ Day celebration held at the Oluyemi Kayode Staidum in Ado-Ekiti, the […]

The post Ekiti labour tasks Buhari on campaign promises appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.