Did Anyone Still Remember When Governor Fayose invaded General Adebayo’s House – SaharaReporters.com
|
SaharaReporters.com
|
Did Anyone Still Remember When Governor Fayose invaded General Adebayo's House
SaharaReporters.com
Once again, we are witnessing the season of official hypocrisy in the celebration of the life and death of General Robert Adeyinka Adebayo who passed on recently. The remains of the late military governor of western Nigeria will be committed to mother …
Fayose, Babalola pay tributes to Adeyinka Adebayo in Ado Ekiti
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!