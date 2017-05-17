Ekiti State government declares Friday Public holiday

The Ekiti State government has declared Friday work free day in the state to honour the former Military Governor of the old Western Region, the late General Adeyinka Adebayo (retd.). This is to enable workers in the state to attend the state burial at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, Ado-Ekiti, on Friday before interment on Saturday in Iyin-Ekiti. The governor who spoke …

